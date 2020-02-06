Omg! Arhaan Khan loses access to Rashami Desai's home and social media accounts

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is nearing to its finale and all the contestants are gearing for their win, and this year it’s really difficult to predict who the winner of the show is.

Rashami’s journey on the show has seen a lot of ups and downs. When Arhaan entered the house as the wild card entry there were a lot of speculations of his and Rashami’s love story.

Even Salman Khan busted the reality of Arhaan which shocked Rashami, and the host Salman had even entered the house to clear the misunderstanding and the problems between the two.

Now recently we saw how while talking to Devoleena, Rashami said that Arhaan is not her type, and she doesn’t see him as her life partner.

Post that Arhaan had come out and said that Rashami is lying and that she knew about his marriage but not about his child.

Post the actress confession Arhaan has no access to Rashami or her life. As per media reports, it seems that Rashami, not only through Devoleena but also the Bigg Boss team has conveyed the message to her team and family outside, that Arhaan should not have access to anything related to her.

Following which, we have come to know that her team has changed the passwords of all Rashami's social media accounts.

Not just this, Rashami's house keys have been handed over to the production house. So, now neither Arhaan nor his family can access her house.

It was reported that while Rashami had let Arhaan stay in her house, she was not aware that his mother and sister have also been staying at his house all this while.

And recently during the press conference, Rashami made it very clear that she is single and she would like to things as in when it comes.