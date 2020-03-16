OMG! Arjun Bijlani is up for a big project with Dharma production

 Fans of the actor are always waiting for latest updates from his side and this time there's a big update that is sure to excite you all.

MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the world of television. He has been part of many popular shows giving remarkable performances. He tops the list of the most hottest and stylish actors in the industry who made his television debut in the show Kartika on Hungama. Since then, he has been part of many shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. 

Apart from that, he has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where he won the title of the show. Moreover, he has also featured in many popular music videos and hosted several reality shows. He is a style icon and has a whopping 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

Fans of the actor are always waiting for latest updates from his side and this time there’s a big update that is sure to excite you all. Arjun Bijlani has posted an update confirming that he is working with one the greatest directors of the Bollywood industry, Karan Johar.

Recently, Arjun Bijlani has appeared in the web series Roohaniyat chapter 2 opposite Kanika Mann. Now the latest update of him working with Dharma Productions has become quite a big piece of news, not just for his fan base but also for the television industry. Here we show you the story posted by the actor on Instagram. Check it out.

Are you excited for this upcoming project?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

