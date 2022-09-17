OMG! Arjun Bijlani confirms Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan relationship requests them to send their marriage invitation card

Sumbul and Fahmaan are the two most loved on-screen couples on television and now we came across a video where the two set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 18:19
arjun

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan, Malini, Imlie, and their daughter Chenni. Malini last move of killing Aryan and Imlie gets successful and finally succeeds in her plan. The show will be taking a leap and now the story will be shown from Chenni and Imlie ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now during the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar we have often seen the host Arjun Bijlani teasing both Fahmaan and Imlie about their relationship and very often asking them if they were dating or not.

( ALSO READ : Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

But both the actors never said anything about it and always maintained that there were good friends.

Recently, Sumbul shared a goodbye message for Fahmaan on social media as they had wrapped up the final shoot for their serial Imlie.

Arjun on this post commented saying “Please send the marriage invitation card”

To which Sumbul replied saying “Hehehe” now her reply has drawn a lot of attention as the actress didn’t deny or accept anything and thus this has become a point of discussion when it came to her relationship with Fahmaan.

The news even became stronger when the fans saw their sizzling chemistry on the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar gave more fuel to the news of them being in a relationship.

Post, the leap Sumbul and Fahmaan won’t be part of the show and the fans are going to miss their chemistry.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul have become iconic – on-screen couples and have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone


 

 
 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 18:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens express anger towards Leela; feel she encourages patriarchy
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik dedicates her performance to her husband Abhinav Shukla reveals the darkest side of her marriage
MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
OMG! Bhagyalakshmi: #RishMi aka Rishi and Lakshmi CONFESS their love for each other
MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a...
OMG! Arjun Bijlani confirms Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan relationship requests them to send their marriage invitation card
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
WOW! It looks all dance and laughter for the Pandya Store family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Disha Parmar and Red Outfits – A Beautiful Combination
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar, who is currently seen on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as Priya, looks stunning in red colour oufits....
RECENT STORIES
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey