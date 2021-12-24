News

OMG! Arjun Bijlani tests COVID positive once again

Arjun Bijlani once again tested COVID positive and shared an update on the same with his fans.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture
By Harmisha Chauha...
24 Dec 2021 02:45 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a shocking and extremely saddening update from the world of television. 

We have seen how recently many actors and actresses have been tested COVID positive back to back. 

They have taken to social media to announce the same and also spread awareness among people. 

And now, popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani has tested COVID positive. 

He took to social media to share the same with his fans. 

Take a look:

This is not the first time Arjun has been tested positive for COVID. 

A few months ago, Arjun was tested COVID positive and had to isolate himself. 

Along with Arjun, Rahul Vaidya was also tested positive. 

Currently, Arjun has isolated himself in his house and he is experiencing only mild symptoms. 

Here's wishing Arjun a speedy recovery! 

