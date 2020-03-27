News

OMG! Arjun Bijlani wants to spend quarantine time with THIS person and not his wife

Arjun Bijlani doesn't want to spend his quarantine time with his wife but with someone else.

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 12:48 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actor has been a hot favourite among the viewers with many popular shows to his credit. 

Now while everyone is staying at home due to the 21-day lockdown, our TV stars are finding various ways to stay connected to the fans and kill boredom. 

Arjun Bijlani went live on Instagram yesterday and answered several questions of the fans. 

We all know how Arjun is a very big fan of Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit and has expressed love for her on various occasions. 

During his live chat session when Arjun was asked to sing a song for Madhuri, Arjun was quick to sing for the beauty a famous track of 'Dil To Pagal Hai.'

Arjun seemed to be so excited to talk about Madhuri that he himself revealed that he would love to spend his quarantine time with the actress. Yes, you heard it right!

The actor also revealed that he would stand outside Madhuri's Juhu apartment and wait for her. Aww, isn't that sweet?

Well, we wonder what Arjun's wife Neha Swami would have to say on this.

