OMG! Ashi Singh is a very important part of my life: Siddarth Nigam

MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor was seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur. The actress was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also made his Bollywood debut in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth has taken a break from television and is doing music videos.

The audience loves his pair with Ashi Singh, and they miss watching them together on screen.

In a recent interview, Siddarth was asked how important Ashi Singh is in his life, to which the actor said, “She is a very important part of my life. We keep discussing our lives with each other, and she is my closest friend. Even when we used to work for Aladdin, in the break, we used to discuss scenes. Now, we share about our upcoming projects. At times, I also take her opinion on whether I should take up a project or not.”

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Ashi are a popular pair in the world of television, and they have a massive fan following.

