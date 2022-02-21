OMG! Ashneer Grover massively trolled as his wife wears the designer’s clothes rejected by him on ‘Shark Tank India show’

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover became famous with his one-liners to his slamming of the contestants. Once he rejected a proposal of an entrepreneur who designed reversible clothes. However, later, his wife was seen wearing a dress designed by her on The Kapil Sharma Show. For this, Ashneer was called 'Dogla' by netizens. Now, he has broken his silence on the same.

Ashneer Grover stated that his wife has a mind of her own and does what she likes. He stated that the entrepreneur had left behind clothes for Sharks and spouses, and the dress was for his wife.

He was quoted saying, "So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly, my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me."

On the show, he had dismissed the fashion and proposal of the entrepreneur saying, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time." Later, the entrepreneur had opened up and mentioned that his wife wore the dress she designed.

