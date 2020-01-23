OMG! Asim Riaz bags a Bollywood film opposite Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television, and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now, of the most famous contestant after Sidharth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and has a massive fan following. Asim is a hot topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following, and as the days are passing by, Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audiences are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they shower a lot of love on him. The reality show is serving as a great platform for the aspiring actors to climb the ladder of success and Asim Riaz seems to have made use of this opportunity wisely. Whispers are being heard that the handsome hunk Asim Riaz has already signed his first Bollywood film.

If reports are to be believed Asim has already signed his first Bollywood movie opposite Sunny Leone and the director who will launch him is none other than Mahesh Bhatt.

It was Mahesh Bhatt who had launched adult film star Sunny Leone in Bollywood through Jism 2. He had entered the Bigg Boss house to offer a film to her. Well, this is Bigg Boss, anything can happen.

Though there is no confirmation about the same, if it is true then Asim defiantly has a bright future.