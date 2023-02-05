OMG! Asim Riaz comes in defence of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana

Asim and Himanshi are one of the most loved couples of television. Recently, Himanshi was targeted by a set of fans who have trolled and abused her on social media and as a loving boyfriend, Asim came to her defence.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 21:10
Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favour of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them a fake couple.

Now, in a recent post, Himanshi Khurana hinted that fans of Asim had targeted her for no reason and she was hurt by abuses.

She expresses that where everyone’s day starts with love, hers start with abuse and she cannot take it.

That’s when the love of her life Asim came into the picture and supported her. He warned the fans to back off and stop abusing her. 

(ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13)

Well, whenever Himanshi has been in trouble, Asim has always been by her side and never left her.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give major couple goals.

Post the show, the couple was last seen together in a music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Soon, they will star in other singles, but not together.

Well, the sweetest thing about their fans is that whenever the two have a problem and hint at a break up, fans make sure that they come together again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one)

Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Reality show Voot Endemol Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 21:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI: After a long weekend, today is the first working day, so it might have been quite hectic for many of you. Amid...
Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
OMG! Asim Riaz comes in defence of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the reasons...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Oh No! Armaan attacks Kavya, Eisha in pain
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Junooniyatt: Misunderstandings! Jahan sees Elahi with Jordan
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyatt. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Iram Hingwala
Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV
Sneha Jain
Being a bread earner gives you more responsibility and you need to make compromises: Sneha Jain
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! THIS is how Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin’s acting journey is related to Anupam Kher! Find out!
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
Big Scoop! ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ – A story of lost love and friendship, to start airing on StarPlus from This date, check out
Anupama
Awesome! MaAn fans gather on Twitter as Anupama and Anuj's relationship touches This MILESTONE
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider rescues Gazal