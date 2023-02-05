OMG! Asim Riaz comes in defence of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favour of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them a fake couple.

Now, in a recent post, Himanshi Khurana hinted that fans of Asim had targeted her for no reason and she was hurt by abuses.

She expresses that where everyone’s day starts with love, hers start with abuse and she cannot take it.

That’s when the love of her life Asim came into the picture and supported her. He warned the fans to back off and stop abusing her.

Well, whenever Himanshi has been in trouble, Asim has always been by her side and never left her.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give major couple goals.

Post the show, the couple was last seen together in a music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Soon, they will star in other singles, but not together.

Well, the sweetest thing about their fans is that whenever the two have a problem and hint at a break up, fans make sure that they come together again.

