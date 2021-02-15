OMG! Asim Riaz gets badly mobbed by fans during a salon inauguration in Chandrapur; watch video

MUMBAI: We often see celebs getting mobbed on the roads whenever they step out. Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz is the latest celeb to face the endless love of his fans during a recent salon inauguration. Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted a television reality show, made a special place inside everyone’s heart with his applaud-worthy antics inside the BB house. Recently, Asim Riaz arrived in Chandrapur, a city in Maharashtra, where he was called to inaugurate a salon. While the pictures from the inaugural ceremony are yet to make their way to the internet, a few pictures and videos of Asim getting mobbed by his fans have surfaced on social media.

Asim Riaz has a massive following on Twitter, and one of his fan clubs shared a few videos of Bigg Boss 13 contestants where he’s seen surrounded by his fans. Asim Riaz opted for a white-printed round neck T-shirt paired with dark blue trousers. Captioning the video, his fan club gave some details and wrote, “@imrealasim has reached chandrapur for the opening of salon!! Just to tell you it's Monday morning & still this much turnout shows the carze of Asim Riaz!! ASIM RIAZ IN CHANDRAPUR | #AsimRiaz.”

A few pictures see Asim Riaz on the rooftop of his car to greet his fans, while the next picture sees him making his way to the salon. Check out these pictures and videos:

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz’s fans were eagerly waiting to see his special appearance in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. However, BB 14 is on its last leg and the finale is set to take place this weekend i.e., Feb 21.

Credits: spotboye