OMG! Asim Riaz to have his Swayamvar post the show?

10 Feb 2020 09:21 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

 The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla and his romance with Himanshi.

Tellychakkar was the first one to break the news that Shehnaaz will be doing the Swayamvar show post-  Bigg Boss and that’s almost confirmed, but there is news doing the rounds that Asim has been approached for the show, and he will be having a Swayamvar.

( Read Here: Big News! Colors to bring new show titled 'Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi'? 

Well, to this news his brother as clarified the news and said that all these reports are fake. Umar who has dived deep into protecting his brother from any form of negativity on social media, wrote, "There is no news of #Asim doing swayamwar  and i have not been approached for it. Fake news ! #AsimRiazForTheWin." With whatever Asim has been through in Bigg Boss 13 house and his feelings for Himanshi Khurana, it would have been very weird to see his Swayamvar happening.

So all you Asim fans there is no show as such and these are only baseless rumours.

Check out Umar’s tweet below:

