Omg! Awez Darbar upsets Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar is a popular dancer-choreographer and a social media star who enjoys a great fan following on social media. Not just this, Awez also has more than a million followers on the app TikTok.

The young social media star is extremely popular among the fans and his popularity is growing day by day.

Now, as we all know that Bollywood stars come on the TikTok platform to promote their movies and they collaborate with Tik Tok stars too.

We came across a video where Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Awez are seen in a video where Awez comes in with a message written on a paper which reads "Will you... " to which the actress thinks that he is proposing her, but in return he shows her what’s actually written and it says - make me a sandwich.

The video is a cute and will entertain the audience.

There is no doubt that Awez’s video is also entertaining and is loved by the audience.

Check out the post below :