OMG! Ayesha Singh pens an emotional note for THESE special people, as her journey comes to an end on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI:Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the tough situations

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

And her portrayal of Sai, in the hit show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been applauded by fans and peers alike.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a chart-topping show, which has a beloved cast and a devoted fan base.

Ayesha has had quite the journey over the course of the show and fans have fallen in love with Ayesha’s personality. 

Ayesha finally said goodbye to the show, the majority of the cast shot for their last day, and everybody got very emotional. Ayesha marked the end of her journey of 3 years as Sai Joshi, with a series of emotional posts, but it’s her latest post where she thanks every cast and crew member specifically and says that she is leaving with these people being a part of her life. Check out the post here:

In a previous candid conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up about her experience on the first day of shooting for the show.

She revealed, “Oh definitely! I remember everything early till this day, My first day on the shoot was very nerve-wracking and people were very disappointed, they were scared about whether or not they had done the correct casting, and even when I reached home, I thought, should I just run away, should I just not go back to the set. My friends were very excited and when I reached home, they asked me, how was the first day, and I told them that I did not know what happened because I was prepared with my lines and everything and there was some sort of confusion and I was not good. And I knew, I could sense that, because as an actor, even if people can’t tell, you have a feeling that things are not going well. So, I was so nervous that I said, I don’t want to go back but my friends were very supportive, and they encouraged me saying that it is the first time I was facing a camera and it was different from theatre, so lengthy conversations, I went back on the set and then things were just really good and my days were all good, My first scene was with Sanjay Narvekar sir. He played my father in the show. I have a very good bond with him.”

Fans of the show and of Ayesha are going to miss Sai Joshi a lot, but we can’t wait to see what she does next.

About Author

