Omg! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Ram to the rescue, Twitter fans can’t get enough of Ram and Priya’s chemistry

MUMBAI : Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic? Well, the grandeur, the characters are both relatable and unrelatable but also aspirational. But most importantly, the story is unconventional in its own nature and is a subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart but the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others.

Ram aka Nakul Mehta and Priya Aka Disha Parmar’s chemistry is one of the major reasons why the show is such a hit.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going through major drama and as reported earlier, the show had taken a leap of five years and now, we see Priya, Ram, and Pihu getting closer with each passing day.

ALSO READ:Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Brinda tries to convince Ram of her innocence, Ram asks his friends to leave

While we might have not seen Ram and Priya reunite for a little while now, fans, every now and then, get very hopeful when they see Ram care for Priya or they see romantic scenes of the two.

Recently, because of the latest episodes the two have been trending on Twitter, fans share their reactions fawning over the two. We have compiled some of the best reactions of the fans to Ram and Priya from the latest episodes. Check them out:

Did he just say......'muzhe ek aur mauka do Priya please', and then corrected 'pihu, please'?????#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/9VNnwGTPvU — gulliblefool (@shilpagarg299) September 9, 2022

Seeing Priya smiling,she has no grudges for Ram at all after his behaviour of throwing cheque on her & flirting wid Angiras just to show her,she has accepted her faults completely & also understood him so well #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/CMEHCXafgQ — Preeti (@preeti_7038) September 10, 2022

This was

He can't listen anything bad or wrong about Priya

No one can ever be like Priya



I was the happiest when I saw this scene

These few seconds brought such a big smile on my face and happiness to my heart

Loved it!! @NakuulMehta#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/cNlahaASw1 — PKDH.BALH2.ISLIFE (@Balh2Islife) September 10, 2022



Meanwhile on the show, in an attempt to throw Priya out of Ram’s life, Nandini instigates him to fight for Pihu’s legal custody saying that Priya is trying to take Pihu away from him again. However, Vedika's plan fail as Ram gets angry and confronts Priya about it. That’s when he comes to know that Priya has no such plan.

Ram turns furious and he bursts out his anger at Vedika, telling her to stop interfering in his life.

Priya feels happy seeing Vedika’s plan failing.

What do you think of the latest track of Bade Acche Lagte Hai? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: OMG! After a long struggle of 5 years, Priya finally reveals Nandini’s truth?



