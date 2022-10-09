Omg! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Ram to the rescue, Twitter fans can’t get enough of Ram and Priya’s chemistry

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going through major drama and as reported earlier, the show had taken a leap of five years and now, we see Priya, Ram, and Pihu getting closer with each passing day. 

Priya

MUMBAI : Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic? Well, the grandeur, the characters are both relatable and unrelatable but also aspirational. But most importantly, the story is unconventional in its own nature and is a subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart but the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others. 

Ram aka Nakul Mehta and Priya Aka Disha Parmar’s chemistry is one of the major reasons why the show is such a hit.

While we might have not seen Ram and Priya reunite for a little while now, fans, every now and then, get very hopeful when they see Ram care for Priya or they see romantic scenes of the two.

Recently, because of the latest episodes the two have been trending on Twitter, fans share their reactions fawning over the two. We have compiled some of the best reactions of the fans to Ram and Priya from the latest episodes. Check them out: 


Meanwhile on the show, in an attempt to throw Priya out of Ram’s life, Nandini instigates him to fight for Pihu’s legal custody saying that Priya is trying to take Pihu away from him again. However, Vedika's plan fail as Ram gets angry and confronts Priya about it. That’s when he comes to know that Priya has no such plan.

Ram turns furious and he bursts out his anger at Vedika, telling her to stop interfering in his life.

Priya feels happy seeing Vedika’s plan failing.

What do you think of the latest track of Bade Acche Lagte Hai? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for updates!

