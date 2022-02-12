OMG! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram aka Nakuul Mehta turns a serious scene into a hilarious one

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world, Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Also read: HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Will Ram ask Vedika to leave the Kapoor house after knowing the truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta and Priya aka Disha Parmar are the most loved characters on screen. Their chemistry is immensely cherished by audiences. As we saw that Priya went through an accident. Meanwhile, Nakuul has shared a behind the scenes video that is very much serious but he adds a touch of humor and that is simply unmissable.

Check out the video:

Fans can't help but to laugh out loud. Moreover they are super excited to see what's going to happen on Valentine's day.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th February 2022, Written Update: Ram stands by Priya

Currently, Ram is taking a lot of care of Priya as he has fallen in love with her. However, Nandini and Vedika are planning ways to separate Ram and Priya at any cost. Meanwhile, Akki was proved guilty by Nandini and Shubham for being involved with someone else and cheating on Shivina. Ram and Priya had gone against each other for them. However, Ram has decided to find out who is behind all this so that the culprit is caught soon.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com