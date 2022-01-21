OMG! Balika Vadhu 2: Anandi AKA Shivangi Joshi looks worried and Breaks glass in this BTS video Amid High drama in the show! Check it OUt!

MUMBAI: Colors' TV popular show ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ is about to showcase some interesting twists in the life of Anandi.

Anandi has started her new journey as she breaks off her marriage with Jigar.

ALSO READ:WOW! Balika Vadhu's Anand and Anandi Aka Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai's 'Luv Letter'! Check It Out!

Anand has stood by her decision but Anjarias and even Anand's mother Bhairavi are upset with Anandi

Fans are loving Shivangi as Anandi, and they don't forget to shower love on her and they are also loving her chemistry with Randeep Rai who plays Anand.

Fans are always eager to know what is happening in the show and are always on the lookout for sneak peeks and behind the scenes, and we have found one BTS in which Anandi seems very stressed and is drinking water in a glass, and while keeping the glass it falls and breaks.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Anandi somehow manages to reach court on time but the picture she brought as a proof of her and Jigar's child marriage is actually missing.

Anandi gets another pic of hers and this proves her liar in the court. Where Jigar's lawyer proves to the Judge that Jigar and Anandi married on Anandi's 18th birthday, now poor Anandi has no proof. And that's when Anand marks his entry into the courtroom.

Anandi has lost all hopes of proving her and Jigar's child marriage but Anand is still her last hope.

Will Anand be able to prove that Anandi and Jigar's child marriage happened?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

ALSO READ: Hot or Not! Avinash Mukherjee stunned everyone with his UNIQUE STYLE



