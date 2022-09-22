OMG! Banni Chow Home Delivery: Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra was seen FLIRTING with this co-star on the sets of Banni Chow! Find out who?

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making the heads turn and gaining alot of popularity. The premise of the story is that Banni is a feisty delivery girl who makes her living by delivering food door-to-door. As a compromise, she marries Yuvan, a mentally disabled man whom she initially considers a friend. This story revolves around how she changes as a result of this marriage.The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

He played the character of young Ram in the show Siya Ke Ram. In the same year, he acted in Suryaputra Karan, in which he played the role of young Yudhisthir. He is was last seen in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu. Previously, he acted in the Star Plus serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Fans are loving his potrayal of Yuvan.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

But fans are loving the Pravisht’s new SRK inspired flirting in this video that he did with Charmie aka Payal Gupta. This is probably the first time we have seen Pravisht in this romantic style but alas it is not for the show just for fun, Take a look:

Meanwhile on the show,Earlier we have seen Baani learns the truth when the old couple narrate Agastya Kapoor’s kindness. When Banni realizes Agastya was just trying to help the old couple and sell balloons, Banni realizes her mistake and she wants to rectify the same. Hence Banni takes Yuvaan alone to meet Agastya where Agastya wants his time alone as he was insulted by his father a lot. Therefore, Banni takes the same idea where she makes the video recording and apologizes for his mistake with Yuvaan.

In the upcoming track, both of them hold their ears and look at Agastya from afar as they do not want to disturb him. Agastya gets much impressed on seeing the video where he reaches Banni's house like a hero.

What turn will the show take now, it will be very interesting to see?

