OMG! Banni Chow: Is There Going To Be A Love Triangle Between Banni, Yuvan And Agastya

MUMBAI: The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

Fans really love the chemistry of Banni and Yuvan and are really rooting for the couple.

We recently saw the entry of Arjit Taneja on the show and while we know that he feels insulted by Banni and Yuvan and wants to humiliate them, the fans think that there might be a potential love story.

ALSO READ: Star Plus extends fiction shows to seven days a week

The show has an ardent fan following and the fans of the show are always on the lookout for fun behind the scenes and new promos, that sometimes the stars of the show also reshare.

The speculations got wind when Ulka Gupta who plays the role of Banni on the show, posted a photo of her, Pravisht, and Arjit. While some fans thought that the picture had some hints, some thought it was just a photo from an event.

Nonetheless, there have been speculations of a love triangle since Agastyas’ entry into the show. Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile on the show, Agastya comes to Banni’s house, acting as if he has forgiven Yuvan, and Banni reaches home to help them. Agastya wins their trust and he is all set to train Yuvan to become a rockstar. Yuvan is doing extremely well but Agastya has some cunning intentions.

Agastya wants Yuvan to lose, as he wants to prove to his father Param Kapoor that there is no rockstar other than him.

Agastya is playing with the emotions of Banni and Yuvan, by not letting Yuvan achieve any success.

The show is definitely coming with a lot of twists and turns and it will be fun to see what happens next!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Banni Chow: Not Arijit Taneja but these are the 'Desi Boyz' of Banni Chow Home Delivery