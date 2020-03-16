OMG! Banni's Muh Dikhayi to witness a major drama in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI:Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.

The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

Well, Banni is facing a hard time in Yuvan's family as Manini will not let her live peacefully.

The viewers are quite excited to see how the story unfolds as Banni and Yuvan's married life has kickstarted.

The upcoming episodes of the show gear up for Banni's Muh Dikhayi which will witness a lot of drama.

We have come across a BTS of this sequence and it seems that Banni's Muh Dikhayi is not going to be a happy one as Manini will try her best to ruin her special day.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen at Banni's Muh Dikhayi.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

