OMG! Banni's Muh Dikhayi to witness a major drama in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Banni is facing a hard time in Yuvan's family as Manini will not let her live peacefully. The viewers are quite excited to see how the story unfolds as Banni and Yuvan's married life has kickstarted. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 03:30
OMG! Banni's Muh Dikhayi to witness a major drama in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI:Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.

The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

Well, Banni is facing a hard time in Yuvan's family as Manini will not let her live peacefully.

The viewers are quite excited to see how the story unfolds as Banni and Yuvan's married life has kickstarted.

The upcoming episodes of the show gear up for Banni's Muh Dikhayi which will witness a lot of drama.

We have come across a BTS of this sequence and it seems that Banni's Muh Dikhayi is not going to be a happy one as Manini will try her best to ruin her special day.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen at Banni's Muh Dikhayi.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Banni's Muh Dikhayi to witness a major drama in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.The show hit the small...
CELEBRATION TIME! Pandya Parivaar is all set to bring Gopala home this Janmashtami in Pandya Store; Deets Inside
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place...
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar shares his thoughts about the show going off air and his best memories from the show
MUMBAI: Mehul is one of the most successful actors on television and he has been there for more than two decades and...
Exclusive! “I love my mom’s home-cooked food it’s so yummylious; I relish it,” says Pranay Pachauri as he reveals his favorite person, cuisine and more
MUMBAI: 'Crash Course' is a web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit Arora in...
Whoa! Minister threatening to burn down the venue put under detention ahead of Munawar Faruqui’Whoa! Minister threatening to burn down the venue put under detention ahead of Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hys show in Hyderabad; the show to continue unhindered?
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Disheartening! Bollywood actress Kajol opens up about her two painful miscarriages and more, Details inside
MUMBAI: Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn never proposed her and initially she hated him and but later they became friends on...
Recent Stories
kajol
Disheartening! Bollywood actress Kajol opens up about her two painful miscarriages and more, Details inside
Latest Video