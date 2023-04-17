OMG! Baseer Ali aka Shaurya Luthra of Kundali Bhagya gets severely injured on the sets of the show

MUMBAI:Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap which ended the character of Shakti Arora. Now, new leads are introduced in the show.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are introduced as the new leads, who joined Shraddha Arya and the rest of the cast of the show.

The audience are loving the new star cast and the new track of the show.

They are liking the 'Tashan' between Paras and Baseer, as both are having a very strong presence in the show.

Basser Ali who rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and today he has a massive fan following.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagya where he is playing one of the leads of the show essaying the character Shaurya Luthra and the fans are super excited to see him on the show.

Now the actor shared a post where he informed his fans and well – wishers that he has been injured in the show and that is the story of Shaurya as he is always careless and somewhere he is living his life.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are loving Basser as Shaurya and are bestowing a lot of love and support for the actor for his first show.

