OMG! BB 15 Finale: When Fanaa'-Ishq Mein Marjawan's Agasthya and Pakhi met Salman Khan, What's Brewing?

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this weekend.

The top six finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale.

Celebrities coming to show are also coming in to promote their shows, And to promote their upcoming show 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan' star cast Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh, and Akshit Sukhija will join Salman Khan on stage, to talk about their show.

Akshit Sukhija who plays Ishaan posted a photo with Salman, on the sets of Bigg Boss Grand Finale, with Reem shaikh and Zain Imam also in the frame.

Fans are really excited to watch the finale to find out who wins the title. They would be having fun segments with Salman and the contestants of the show and would be talking about their show and would reveal who they are rooting for.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is an upcoming show on Colors which will be telecasted from Monday at 10: 30 pm and it will be replacing Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

