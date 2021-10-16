OMG! BB15 contestants Afsana Khan and Akasa Singh fall apart badly where the former tears off Akasa’s shirt

MUMBAI: Another new dhamaka for Bigg Boss fans as junglewasis and gharwasis broke into a major fight. But amid this major fight, clash between Afsana Khan and Akasa Singh was eye catchy as the former tore off the latter's clothes.

While running to collect the map blocks, Afsana happened to unbutton Akasa Singh's shirt. Akasa said, "Meri poori shirt khul gayi camera ke saamne." (My shirt has opened in front of the camera). Shamita got angry at Afsana upon seeing all this and asked her to go away. Shamita said, "Chal nikal nikal" (Leave from here). In response, Afsana called Shamita "badtameez aurat" (Disrespectful woman).

Later, Akasa wore a white jacket over her shirt to cover herself and fought with everyone. Amid all of this, Afsana kicked Akasa and the latter kept yelling, "Afsana, kapde na faad" (Don't tear my clothes). Nishant Bhat also asked Afsana the reason for kicking her. Umar Riaz, on the other hand, offered Akasa to wear his t-shirt.

Akasa, who is now a member of the main house, goes inside and cries to Shamita Shetty about Miesha Iyer playing it "dirty." She cried and said that her top was open in front of the camera. Akasa says that when she told Afsana that her bra was seen, the Titliyaan Warga fame singer said, "Teri bra toh uss din bhi dikh rahi thi." (your bra was visible even the other day). Afsana further said that two buttons of her shirt were already opened, two more got opened, so what? This got everyone fuming with anger and Tejasswi Prakash stood in front of Afsana and said that she can keep five buttons of her shirt open, who is she (Afsana) to call her out for that.

Afsana Khan enters the main house and gives a clarification to Akasa where she swears to her brother that she never intended to say that her bra was already visible and there is no need to create a hullabaloo if two more buttons of her shirt got opened. Akasa refuses to hear anything and asks her to leave.

