OMG! BB15 Finale: For the first time, Ex- Bigg Boss Winners Gauhar, Gautam, Shweta Tiwari enter the Bigg Boss house together To host the briefcase task! Who will take the briefcase?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar Brings you Exclusive news from the world of Television.

Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani talks about what changes should Bigg Boss Season 16 have, reveals she would love to play the game again with Urvashi Dholakia as they have mended their differences and began a new bond

The finale of the show is taking place today and will also take place tomorrow on Sunday.

The top 5 finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi where one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

In the finale, Salman Khan talks to the family and friends of the Top 5 and there's is a lot of fun banter but also it is the first time that former Bigg Boss Winners have come together on the Bigg Boss Stage, these Winners have been the most popular of their own time and have achieved iconic status as Bigg Boss champions.

Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik under one roof is a treat for the Bigg Boss fans .

But they have come in with a special purpose, to put a twist to the famous briefcase option that is presented to the finalist that they take the amount in the bag and leave the option to win the title.

It will interesting to see who chooses the briefcase And who chooses the title.

The Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale will air tomorrow before and after Hunarbaaz on Colors.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! From the BB15 FINALE, What Did Nishant Bhat Walk Away with the Briefcase and is now EVICTED?

