OMG! Beyhadh 2 actor suffers an injury

MUMBAI: The brand new show of Sony Entertainment Television; Beyhadh 2 has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its premiere on December 2, 2019.

Just like the previous season, the second season of the thriller show has received humongous response from the audience. Beyhadh 2 has become the talk of the town because of the extravagant set that has been created and larger than life depiction of the characters. Maya’s look in the second season of the show has become a style statement for the viewers.

While, there is a lot of suspense and thrill in the show and Maya is able to make her moves successfully towards her goal, Rishi played by Rajat Verma met with an accident on set shooting for an intense scene.

In act of rage, Rishi bangs his hand on the table and he did it with so much power that he hurt his hand. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after the shot and it turned out to be a hairline fracture.

When contacted, Rajat shared, "The act was too intense that I almost got swept with the emotions. As soon as my hand hit the table I felt a pain running down my body. I completed the shot and the production team took me to the hospital. Hairline fracture appeared at the same place where I had had a fracture earlier. It will take some time to recover now but will be fine soon."

