OMG! THIS Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s actor goes SPOOKY with Bella Donna look; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Renowned television actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in popular show BhabiJi Ghar Par Hai, was recently honored by World Book of Records, London for playing 300 plus characters in the comedy show.

While this has left his fans excited, there’s more in the offing. Aasif aka Vibhuti will be soon seen as the scary spirit called Bella Donna. Bella Donna’s scary make-up laced with white hair makes it impossible for anyone to recognise Vibhuti and makes the track extremely exciting and entertaining.

Sharing his excitement to play Bella Donna, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai said, "I am currently shooting for the character of Bella Donna which is slightly inspired by the character of Annabelle and I am sure the audience will love my new avatar and the hilarity it brings on the show.”

With Halloween Day round the corner, this spooky and entertaining track makes it a must watch. Aasif says, “Halloween Day celebration will be more special this year for the fans of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as they get to experience the spookiness of Bella

Donna. I am sure people will enjoy the track as much as we had fun shooting for it".

After receiving the honour, Aasif expressed his feelings recently and said, "I am feeling very elated that the World Book of Records, London has acknowledged me. It's like setting a record, so, I am definitely feeling very happy. I never told anyone that I played so many characters on the show. Now on, they'll get to know that I've done 300 plus characters in

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. I feel more responsible because people have showered me with love, showed their faith in me, and as an actor, it's my duty to not disappoint them."

