OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi: Aayush Aka Aman Gandhi apologizes to Lakshmi aka Aishwarya

MUMBAI : 'Bhagya Lakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

The show has brought in some really interesting twists and turns. But there is always some comic relief when Aman aka Aayush steps in. He is the best brother and his banter with Munira aka Shalu is always heartwarming to see.

The show also features a great ensemble cast and actor Aman Gandhi is one of them. Aman who plays the role of Ayush in the show is a pretty popular character in the show and enjoys a great fan following. Aman is one of the characters who provide comic relief in times of turmoil. The actor does a pretty similar thing in his real life as well.

Aman is very active on Instagram and often shares behind the scenes from the shoot, he also shares a great rapport with his co-stars and never misses a chance to poke fun at them.

He took to Instagram to share a still and a behind scene from when he was apologizing to Lakshmi and Aishwarya Khare who plays the role of Lakshmi responded to him in a hilarious way.

The show is coming up with interesting drama and exciting twists and turns as Rishi is sent to jail for confession of the crime and Lakshmi is set free.

However, this unexpected move by Rishi makes Malishka go wild and she confronts him. Malishka meets Rishi in jail and bombards him with questions about his feelings for Lakshmi. Finally, Rishi spills the truth and confesses that he loves Lakshmi.

Hearing this, Malishka is left heartbroken and infuriated. Malishka calls Rishi a cheater for playing with her emotions. Further, we also see Rishi being confused about his feelings for Lakshmi.

Who will Rishi choose; Lakshmi or Maliksha?

