OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi gets a great fall like Humpty Dumpty | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: Interesting! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into the shoes of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, here’s the proof!

Recently, Rohit took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse where he was seen tumbling down the road near his show’s set.

He captioned it, “Chalte phirte machete raho Aur girte raho.”

Have a look!

Also read: Ooh La La! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra, Shivani Jha, and Aditi Shetty could have easily stepped in the shoes of Charlie’s Angles, here’s the PROOF

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives. Post the arrest of Malishka, we might see the actual love story of Rishi and Lakshmi in a very romantic way.

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.