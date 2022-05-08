OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi is in a troublesome situation, know why?

MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shaadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

He is one of the actors who has constantly updated his life’s movement on social media.

Recently, we came across a video that showed how Rohit was in a troublesome situation.

He took to his social media and uploaded a video wherein he is seen eating ice cream in a cone while Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi is harassing him.

He captioned the video, “Pareshan karke rakh Diya hai.”

Well, on this, many of his fans have commented and given their amazing reactions.

