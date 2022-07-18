OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti takes a break from the show, enjoys his trip this way! | Deets Inside

Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation, and now in this piece of information, we bring to you an update that he is enjoying his trip to Tokyo by taking a break from Bhagya Lakshmi.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 16:16
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation, and now in this piece of information, we bring to you an update that he is enjoying his trip to Tokyo by taking a break from Bhagya Lakshmi.

Well, after reaching Tokyo, he is having a gala time with some of his close ones and has turned into a painter.

Have a look!

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives but now it seems everything is getting settled and reportedly they will come close to each other and along with them, Shalu and Ayush’s love story might as well begin.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Latest Video