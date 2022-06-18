Omg! Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi fails terribly doing this trend, Here's why

Bhagya Lakshmi, we will see that apart from Lakshmi being sad, Rishi gets worried about Lakshmi. He is feeling that nothing is going right with her, he is not thinking about Malishka anymore,

 

ais

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively. 

In this video we see that Rishi and Lakshmi played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively are back with a funny reel. They have a major relationship and set friendship cues in their video in the most hilarious way possible. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video   

In the upcoming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi, we will see that apart from Lakshmi being sad, Rishi gets worried about Lakshmi. He is feeling that nothing is going right with her, he is not thinking about Malishka anymore, and on the other hand, Rishi will be seen holding Lakshmi's hand very powerfully and it is believed that their love story will begin leaving everything poles apart.

