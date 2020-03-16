OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Ayush has a major question for Lakshmi, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Ayush aka Aman Gandhi and Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi Rishi Oberoi step out for a walk. Ayush has a question for her and it leaves her not just surprised but also chuckling. Take a look at this hilarious video. And let us know in the comments if you have the same question as Ayush does.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, Malishka looks out for her mom, who is in an unconscious state. Simultaneously, Lakshmi and Rishi yet another time engage in nok-jhok wherein he confesses his concern for her. Later, Rishi goes a little farther from Lakshmi. She gets worried about him, as she remembers the priest's words about Rishi’s fate. Meanwhile, he falls in the pool and gets scared. She saves him from drowning, but he assures her that he is safe as the pool is shallow. This gesture of Lakshmi makes Malishka insecure, and she walks off from the location with her mom, who is in a wheelchair.

