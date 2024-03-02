OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti looks unrecognizable at 21, check out his picture as he joins the viral trend

The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show.
Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show. 

ALSO READ: Bhagyalakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi risks her life to save Neelam

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. 

Instagram recently rolled out a new feature with a prompt: “Everyone tap in. Let’s see you at 21.”

Many actors took to this feature and posted their pictures from the time they were 21 years old and these pictures are sure to take you by surprise as they look nothing like today! 

Rohit too participated in this challenge and shared a picture of when he was 21. Rohit looks practically unrecognizable. Check out his picture here;

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

Also Read- Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Balwinder Tricks Malishka with the Wrong Pen Drive

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 16:11

