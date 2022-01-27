OMG! Bhagyalakshmi: Ayushman aka Aman Gandhi scares and shocks Rano Chachi? Read Inside To find out!

MUMBAI: In the Zee TV series Bhagyalakshmi, Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. She feels betrayed, however, when she discovers the truth. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is loved by the fans

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare star in the leading roles in Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV. They are also joined by a stellar cast including Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, Smita Bansal, Aman Gandhi, Maera Mishra, and many more.

Aman Gandhi Plays the role of Ayushman who is Rishi's ( Rohit Suchanti) cousin, a cheerful person who is always by his side.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: UPCOMING TWIST!!! The celebration Lohri to bring new twist and turns

On the show, Ayushman who is usually very much of the calmer side really lost his cool on Rano Chachi.

On their social media handles, the actors of the show often share behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, etc as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show.

Aman took to his Instagram to share the Behind the scenes of the show with his fans and followers where he is seen holding Rano Chachi aka Neha Prajapati.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi are further apart than they have ever been amidst the divorce drama, Lakshmi goes home and decides to hide everything from her sisters. Soon, her sisters take her out. Meanwhile, Rishi comes looking for Lakshmi as he decides to be with her after the arrest drama. However, Rano lies to Rishi that Lakshmi went to the Oberoi mansion with divorce papers. Rishi misunderstands her and gets furious.

For More Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arun Mandloi bags Zee TV's Bhagyalakshmi