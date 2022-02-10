OMG! Bhagyalakshmi: Not #RishMi but This is the Couple that everyone is talking about! Find Out More!

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Even though people love the Main leads characters Rishi and Laskhmi, and also call them RishMi with love and are always too happy to see scenes of them having fun and not always fighting. But there is another couple that the fans love and are everyone's current favorite and that's none other than ShaYush aka Shalu and Aayush.

People already love Aman and Munira's chemistry on the show and really enjoy their fun banter and costar Aishwarya Khare posted a video of the two captioning it as ShaYush and fans are in awe. Take a look at the video :

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishi is feeling restless, he cannot stop thinking about Lakshmi, he feels that his life is incomplete without Lakshmi and Ayush also thinks the same thing.

Rishi realizes that he was more open and emotional with Lakshmi and that he can't really hurt her.

And he has decided, that he is going to talk to Lakshmi but he is very confused, and he feels guilty.

Rishi thinks he is in love with Lakshmi but doesn't want to accept it.

