OMG! Bhagyalakshmi: #RishMi aka Rishi and Lakshmi CONFESS their love for each other

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. In the show, Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured who make up a great ensemble cast.

People are constantly overjoyed to watch scenes of their favorite characters, Rishi and Lakshmi, even though they adore them and refer to them as RishMi with love. Fans have been experiencing a wide range of emotions as a result of the recent instability in Rishi and Lakshmi's love story due to the intense drama.

But in a refreshing move, fans have finally been treated to a #RishMI moment, The fans of the show were very excited when Aishwarya Khare who plays Lakshmi on the show reshared an edit from the show which shows how Rishi and Lakshmi have come full circle after an emotional moment and they hugged each other. The edit has made fans really happy and you can check it out here:

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that everyone is taken hostage and Rishi’s life is in danger as well. If reports are to be believed, the terrorists want Lakshmi to surrender and only then Rishi will be spared.

Lakshmi won’t let any harm come to Rishi and rush to him. Just as Rishi was about to get shot, Lakshmi rushes to him and pushes him away.

Reportedly, Lakshmi will be hit by the bullet and will bleed out. While Rishi is worried about Lakshmi, the terrorist will be seen praising Rishi’s choice. Shalu will be seen praying hard for Lakshmi’s safety.

Well, looks like we might just have to save this moment for the future!

