OMG! BhagyaLakshmi’s Rishi And Lakshmi have an emotional moment Amid all the divorce drama!

MUMBAI: The Zee TV series Bhagyalakshmi tells the story of Lakshmi's marriage to Rishi Oberoi, an affluent businessman, taking her life in an unexpected direction. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is always amongst the top shows.

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare star in the leading roles in Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV. They are also joined by a stellar cast including Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

On their social media handles, the actors of the show often share behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, etc. as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show.

Rohit and Aishwarya’s chemistry onscreen has been one of the reasons why the audiences love them so much, and the fans call them #RishMi with adoration. And they often make edits of their favorite couple and sometimes they are also shared by the couple.

But sometimes some small moments catch the fan's eye and some scenes are emotional enough, and the moment is also cherished by the stars of the show.

Aishwarya Khare who plays Lakshmi in the show posted a very sweet video with her and Rohit Suchanti in the frame, which was actually a photo from an emotional scene both of them shared and captioned the photo ‘Tu thodi der Aur theher Jaa..’

Take a Look at the Instagram story here:

That particular scene with that song is making fans really emotional and has them feeling all sorts of feelings. They are loving that scene.

Meanwhile, a lot of twists and turns are happening in the Life of Lakshmi and Rishi and their relationship is getting a little complicated.

