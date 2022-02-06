OMG! Bhagyalakshmi's Maera And Lakshmi both ditch Rishi for THIS person! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, in the Zee TV serial Bhagyalakshmi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. When she realizes the truth, she, on the other hand, feels tricked.

Rishi is feeling terrible since he is the reason for Lakshmi's misery, that he is the one who has taken away Lakshmi's smile and spirit.

Lakshmi has a difficult time attempting to start a new life while coming to terms with her failed marriage to Rishi and Rishi's union with Malishka.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty talks about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, reveals her most memorable moment in the house, and talks about her future projects

After figuring out that Rishi might have feelings for Lakshmi, Malishka becomes very insecure and wants to kick Lakshmi out of Rishi's life. she decides to humiliate Lakshmi.

But it looks like the tables have turned and how Malishka and Lakshmi have decided to ditch Rishi and become friends instead. Well, we wish but behind the scenes, it is happening for sure.

Maera Mishra who plays the role of Malishka on the show 'Bhagyalakshmi' took to Instagram to share some fun behind-the-scenes bloopers and also created a ship name for her and Lakshmi which is called #Lamakshmi.

Check out the post here:

But Real life is so far away from what is happening in the show Malishka has falsely accused Lakshmi of stealing her wedding jewelry.

The show is taking a pretty interesting turn with Rishi finally realizing his mistakes.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Rahami Desai collaborate for a new project with this Bigg Boss contestant