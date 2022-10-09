OMG! Bhagyalaskhmi's Aishwarya Khare Aka Lakshmi has a doppelganger on the sets

MUMBAI : 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Even though people love the main lead characters Rishi and Lakshmi, and also call them RishMi with love and are always too happy to see scenes of their favorites. With the latest turmoils in Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story, fans have been feeling all kinds of emotions because of the heavy drama.

The show also features a great ensemble cast and actor Aman Gandhi is one of them. Aman who plays the role of Ayush in the show is a pretty popular character in the show and enjoys a great fan following. Aman is one of the characters who provide comic relief in times of turmoil, the actor does a pretty similar thing in his real life as well.

Aman is very active on Instagram and often shares behind the scenes from the shoot, he also shares a great rapport with his co-stars and never misses a chance to poke fun at them. Recently some fans made an edit of when Aman dressed up as a girl and fans have compared him to Lakshmi. Isn’t that hilarious? Check out the edit here: