OMG! Bhagyalaskhmi's Aishwarya Khare Aka Lakshmi has a doppelganger on the sets

Bhagyalakshmi is a popular show on Zee TV produced by Ektaa Kapoor and stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. The show has a great fan following. The stars treat them to a lot of social media fun and some really exciting behind the scenes. 

Lakshmi

MUMBAI :  'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. 

ALSO READ: Aww! Bhagyalakshmi: #RishMi fans rejoice as Rishi Can’t Keep His Hands Off Lakshmi In this Romantic Video! Watch Video

Even though people love the main lead characters Rishi and Lakshmi, and also call them RishMi with love and are always too happy to see scenes of their favorites. With the latest turmoils in Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story, fans have been feeling all kinds of emotions because of the heavy drama.

The show also features a great ensemble cast and actor Aman Gandhi is one of them. Aman who plays the role of Ayush in the show is a pretty popular character in the show and enjoys a great fan following. Aman is one of the characters who provide comic relief in times of turmoil, the actor does a pretty similar thing in his real life as well. 

Aman is very active on Instagram and often shares behind the scenes from the shoot, he also shares a great rapport with his co-stars and never misses a chance to poke fun at them. Recently some fans made an edit of when Aman dressed up as a girl and fans have compared him to Lakshmi. Isn’t that hilarious? Check out the edit here:

 

In the upcoming track, the terrorist threatens everyone and Neelam comes at the gunpoint. Shockingly, Lakshmi covers Neelam and bravely faces the terrorist. Seeing this, Rishi is left stunned and worries for Lakshmi's safety. Neelam too is left zapped as Lakshmi safeguards her and doesn't move back.

Stay tuned and keep reading tellychakkar.com for all the latest and current updates!

ALSO READ: Bhagyalakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi risks her life to save Neelam

