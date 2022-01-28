OMG! Bhagyalaskhmi's Rishi and Maera Dance it Away, while there is a divorce Looming over #RishMi's life! How will Lakshmi React?

MUMBAI: In the Zee TV series Bhagyalakshmi, Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. She feels betrayed, however, when she discovers the truth. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is loved by the fans

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare star in the leading roles in Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV. They are also joined by a stellar cast including Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, Smita Bansal, Aman Gandhi, Maera Mishra, and many more.

Maera Mishra, who plays the Negative lead Malishka in the show, is back on sets after a small break. And like we said her character is only trouble for Rishi and Lakshmi.

While tensions Soar high onscreen and in the story, the actors surely know how to keep it light and fun offscreen.

Rohit Suchanti and Maera Mishra are killing it with their energy and super moves in this video that they posted and fans are loving it. Take a look:

The video is full of energy and super fun Meanwhile, on the show, We recently saw that Rishi decides to get married to Malishka and he wants to buy her a ring and as fate would have it they go into the same store Lakshmi works.

Lakshmi finds out about Rishi and Malishka's Marriage in her store as they walk in as customers looking to buy a mangalsutra , Lakshmi's manager tells her that these guests need to do wedding shopping and it turns out to be Rishi and Malishka.

Rishi and Lakshmi come face to face in the tensest situation.

How will Laskhmi React?

