OMG! Bhakharwadi’s Abhishek and Gayatri head for divorce

MUMBAI: The unexpected is about to happen! Bhakharwadi, the slice of life show of Sony SAB will soon be witnessing major fallout between the sweetest couple, Abhishek (Akshay Kelkar) and Gayatri (Akshita Mudgal), as they head for divorce. The show continues to gain immense appreciation and support for their relatable and gripping storyline essayed by a phenomenal star cast. Now, the upcoming episodes will witness a series of shocking events.

The Gokhale and Thakkar families have relentlessly tried to get the couple back together by forcibly sending them on their honeymoon to taking them on an impromptu trip. Somehow the couple’s relationship kept straining due to unfortunate events. In a shocking turn of events, Anna, who is against such a rash decision of divorce, has finally put his foot down and declared that Gayatri should divorce Abhishek.

The upcoming episodes will take the viewers on a dramatic yet hilarious journey where Anna announces the decision of divorce and Abhishek’s reaction towards it. It will be interesting to watch how Gayatri and Abhishek respond to this and how will Urmila and Mahendra try to save their daughter’s marriage.

Will Gayatri and Abhishek really get divorced? How will Urmila save their marriage?

Akshay Kelkar, who essays the role of Abhishek, said, “Difficult times await Abhishek and Gayatri. The upcoming episodes showcase the shocking decision made by Anna. Although Abhishek and Gayatri’s relationship has been strained due to some uncalled for situations but divorce was even shocking for Abhishek. It will be exciting for our viewers to watch how the families react to this news and if Abhishek and Gayatri try to work things out between them and stop this divorce.”

Akshita Mudgal, who essays the role of Gayatri, said, “Akshay and Gayatri have overcome the toughest times that has come their way. It is surprising when Gayatri agrees to the divorce and it will be intriguing for our viewers to find out why she made that decision. The episodes further on Bhakharwadi are full of surprises and excitement. So, stay tuned.”