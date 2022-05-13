OMG! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli reveals that she had auditioned for MTV Splitsvilla, was rejected for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame post her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and post that, she has been flooded with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of the house.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was known for aborting the stunts as she hardly attempted any.

The actress is making headlines these days as she is appearing in a reality show with her crush Pratik Sejhapal.

Nikki during one of her recent interviews revealed that she was rejected for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

The actress said, "I was given a script in which I had to give a monologue on a situation where someone has spit on my foot. These people who take auditions are some casting guys who are made to do this to pass time, and without a valid reason, I was rejected for MTV Splitsvilla."

Well, there is no doubt that Nikki has struggled a lot to reach where she is today, and finally, her hard work is paying off.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her web series that will begin streaming soon.

