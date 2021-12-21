OMG! Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli Bags Debut Bollywood Film?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss does open up opportunities for people.

Nikki Tamboli has always been a headline maker ever since she was a member of Bigg Boss 14. As soon as the actress came out of the house, she was offered numerous projects.

From reality shows to music videos, she was flooded with offers. In the last year, Nikki Tamboli has been part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', 'Comedy Show', and some of the popular music videos. However, Nikki's fans have been waiting to see more of her. And according to the latest reports Nikki has bagged her debut Bollywood project.

She has been signed to make her debut in Bollywood with an actor known for his great acting abilities and for capturing all genres of films. We hear the shoot has begun and she is giving it her all to every frame she is shooting for. Nikki has begun shooting and rehearsals alongside are on simultaneously and she looks stunning in the avatar she represents.

Nikki Tamboli remained unavailable for comment and confirmation.

Nikki was known for her outspoken nature and vibrant personality during her Bigg Boss 14 journey. Furthermore, Nikki Tamboli was praised for putting all of her effort into the tasks. During her journey on Bigg Boss 14, she was a popular face and became one of the most loved contestants. During her season, she finished as the second runner-up.

In 2019, Nikki appeared in the Tamil film Kanchana 3 which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year post which she bagged the controversial reality show. The actress has done two Telugu and one Tamil film.

Are you excited about Nikki’s debut? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits: Times Of India

