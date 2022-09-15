OMG! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akshara Singh's alleged leaked MMS video takes the internet on storm

After Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora, popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seems to have fallen victim to the alleged MMS scandal as a leaked video gets viral on the internet with a striking resemblance to Akshara Singh

MUMBAI: After Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora, popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seems to have fallen victim to the alleged MMS scandal. The sexually explicit video shows the girl, who has a striking resemblance to Akshara Singh, getting into a compromising position with a man. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

Netizens are struggling to believe if the girl in question is Akshara Singh or not. Explicit thumbnails of the leaked MMS video have also been making the rounds of social media platforms. However, the identity of the girl and the veracity of this particular MMS video is yet to be verified.

Earlier Anjali Arora had suffered the brunt of one such scandalous video, which showcased a girl being involved in sexual activities with an unknown man. While Anjali had maintained that it was not her in the viral video, netizens had a tough time believing her.
This is not the first time that a Bhojpuri actress has fallen victim to the leaking of her private videos. Singer Shilpi Raj's MMS video had gone viral on the internet. As soon as the video went viral, Shilpi had requested fans and the media not to share the viral video as it was taking a toll on her mental health. Later, she denied her involvement in the sexually explicit video.

