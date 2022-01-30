OMG! Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shamita Shetty is out of the race, Audiences Predict Tejaswi Prakash will lift the trophy!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end as the finale of the show will continue today, in yesterday’s episode, one did see how Rashami were eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother.And Today Nishant Bhat walked away with the briefcase.

Nishant walked out with the ex–winners of the show who graced the show and also performed during the finale. The cast of Gehraiyaan , Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya also joined Salman on the show .

As we told you that the cast of ‘Gehraiyaan’ graced the show and Deepika Padukone entered the house and one finalist would get out . And that finalist happened to be Shamita Shetty who stood Fourth in the competition. Now the Top 3 contestants are Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra and Pratik Sehjpal.

Tellychakkar took a poll from the audiences that who would want to win the title from the Top 3 Contestants and according to the audiences Tejaswi Prakash should lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 15.

The finale is jam packed with blockbuster performances from the finalsits and the contestants of the show.

Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy?

