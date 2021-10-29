OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra finally accepts that he likes Tejasswi Prakash, says he will get what he wants

MUMBAI: In the promo shared by Colors on Instagram, the actor is heard saying, “She (Tejasswi) came and scolded me yesterday. I want someone who doesn't make me feel lonely. I wish Teja was (blushes) OMG. I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack but I will take what I want.”

Earlier, Akasa Singh had a conversation with Karan about Tejaswwi. The singer said that she feels someone in the house has a crush on Karan while pointing towards Tejasswi. To this, Karan replied, “No. I have a crush,” and when Akasa asked who he is talking about, he said “You know who,” hinting at Tejasswi. He said, “Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si (She is funny). Extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (She is cute and is a good girl)."

Akasa then said that she thought only Tejasswi liked him. However, Karan corrected her by saying that he feels there is nothing from her end. But Akasa said that she can bet that the feeling is mutual.

Now, while some people like the couple's romance, a section of the audience thinks that Karan and Tejasswi are faking it.

Credits: Hindustan Times



