OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Major disagreement between Salman Khan and Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: After a week filled with fights, drama, and, romance, it is time for host Salman Khan to interact with the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see the host addressing the problems between the contestants in a new task. The housemates will get a card with a list of complaints by the other contestants, which is going to make them face others’ opinions of them.

Moreover, there is a major disagreement between Salman and Shamita Shetty. The host seems disappointed with the actress. It looks like he is upset with the fact that Shamita wants everyone to agree to whatever she says and go according to her. Salman calls her the ‘rani’ of the house and questions her about the same. This doesn’t go down well with Shamita who reacts by saying, "To main kya karoon if I’m born like this. Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really this is annoying." She talks to Salman in a rude tone.

This offends Salman, who gives up on discussing and says that he is not obliged to talk to her and any of them and can simply do away with the episode in silence. "Main chahoon toh ye pura episode silent mein nikal doon, aaun he nahi," he said.

Credits: TOI