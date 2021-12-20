OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehjpal have a HUGE fight! And this is the reason!

MUMBAI: As the finale is getting closer the game gets more intense inside the Bigg Boss 15 House. Things are getting more intense inside the Bigg Boss 15 House. Relationships between contestants are becoming more complex. Since Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have been close friends. However, now they appear to be at odds with each other as seen in the recent promo. Devoleena Bhattacharjee appears to be behind this.

She told Pratik on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that although initially, she wasn't interested in him, she eventually was comfortable with him. In a new promo, we can see Nishant and Pratik are at loggerheads and screaming at each other.

Nishant says, “Agar main Devoleena ko nominate karun toh tu opposite jaake khelega. So you do whatever you want to do. Don’t shout at me. You are selfish hai. Humehsa apne hisaab se cheezein karta hai. Go to hell.” Slammed his microphone and then locked himself in the washroom.

Fans are reacting to their fight. “I really really don’t want to see Pratik going against Nishant for the sake of Devo. No matter my dislike for Pratik, I have loved Nishant and PraNish, I can’t take him breaking it up for a new storyline,” wrote a fan.

Fans of the two are not at all happy with the fight, Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Don't worry mic..its kinda trick of them to take some attention and which is really smart..the promo is looking good too..ab tak 10 times yeh ho chuka h — Mrunal (@SweetSmiletty) December 19, 2021

I really really don’t want to see Pratik going against Nishant for the sake of Devo. No matter my dislike for Pratik, I have loved Nishant and PraNish, I can’t take him breaking it up for a new storyline.#Bb15 #BiggBoss15



pic.twitter.com/DYW9WL9Bn8 — Mic too (@superboredgirll) December 19, 2021

Do you think this is the end of the road for #PraNish ?

