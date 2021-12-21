OMG! Bigg Boss 15: ‘ Now I will use her’: Abhijeet Bichukale asks Rakhi Sawant to target Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the game!

MUMBAI: Abhijeet Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant discussed the game plan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15. As of now, he tells her that she must use Devoleena in the game.

"She was using me, everybody saw that," he said during the conversation. She was using Ritesh as well, he got evicted. She was also using you by giving pappi and all. Now I will use her.”

Rakhi asks Abhijeet how he plans to target her, and Abhijeet replies he has everything planned. According to Rakhi, Devoleena is now only involved with Pratik and calls her 'sanki'. She asks him if he likes Devoleena. Abhijeet laughs and says, “Why are you after me? Someone save me from her. I will spill nothing.

Rakhi says, “Devoleena can do without anything but Pratik. She always needs him.” Abhijeet says, “I don’t care. I only care about trophies. She can live with Pratik and I'll keep the trophy."

Devoleena sits with Pratik and expresses her feelings for him later in the episode. She tells him that she likes him and is attracted to him. Devoleena praised Pratik’s passion for the game. She explained how her statement about liking him was taken in the wrong way initially. She goes on to say that she gradually got attracted to him. “I got attracted to you, I felt connected to you.”

Abhijeet tries to talk with Devoleena about the game strategy during the task. However, Devoleena completely ignores him, telling him that there are others on the team with whom he should discuss it.

Credits: Times Of India

