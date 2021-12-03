OMG! Is Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal pretending to be SINGLE? Read Neha Bhasin’s EXPLOSIVE post

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. Currently, season 15 of the controversial reality show is on air.

Neha Bhasin has made a shocking statement about Pratik Sehajpal. While Pratik is pulling out all stops inside the controversial house, outside a huge social media war is happening between Prerna Sehajpal and Neha. This happened after the latter alleged that she got trolled immensely due to the statements made by Prerna Sehajpal. The singer has alleged that she said that Neha Bhasin was using Pratik emotionally on the show. In a series of tweets, she has said that Prerna is kind of accountable for the trolling that she has faced of late. Neha said that Pratik and she were good friends after Bigg Boss OTT ended.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals that he was going to share his feelings for his girlfriend on the show, talks about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, and hints at his return

Neha also said that Pratik Sehajpal is not as single as he claims to be on the show.

Neha Bhasin wrote, “Dearest @PrernaSehajpal I am appalled at how cute you are. Your brother is not single you and I both know he has a girlfriend and is pretending to be single on the show. My last suggestion to you is don't mess with me. Main mooh khol doongi bohot zyada. You won't like it

“You instigated hate, character assistant ion and mass bullying against me @PrernaSehajpal the world has seen it. Pratik and I were honest friends in OTT after which I have seen nothing honest about you two. Don't wage a war against me I am the worst person to mess with”

“If I can be nice please remember @PrernaSehajpal I can sting hard too. Sting with truth bombs. Stay respectful. And put a leash on your brother that's all you can do. Play victim and play dirty. All the best. I have a life and I am sorry as hell I met use and throw crowd. Bye”

Neha Bhasin did not stop here, she asked Prerna to teach her brother to stop running after women. “First teach your brother to stop running after women, to stop pretending to be single when he's not. To stop playing friendship friendship and love deprivation and To really own up to his shit then play victim while you sit and ruin lives with your hate. Mysoginy is not OK”

“Darling @PrernaSehajpal wasn't it you who gave interviews about me using Pratik emotionally while I was in OTT. Did you correct that statement. Weren't you the one told him I was his only friend yet never corrected your statement publicly. Didn't he tell you Neha is a big star”

It seems Neha Bhasin is upset at what she feels is dirty game being played by Prerna Sehajpal outside.

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz succeeds in creating a rift between Karan and Tejasswi? Is this the end of their love story?

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE