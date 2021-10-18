OMG! Bigg Boss 15 set designer CRITICIZED for COPYING this American artist’s artwork

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a bang. Season 15 of the popular reality show is on air currently and the drama is on in full swing.

Season 15 is based on the ‘Sankat In Jungle' theme. Both indoors and outdoors of the house have been decorated according to the theme. In addition to jungle props, the show’s art department has also used a pink flamingo as a new installation to add to the beauty of the house. But the BB15 set designer now has been called out on social media for seemingly plagiarising American artist Matthew Mazzotta's artwork.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt becomes the new captain of the house

Diet Sabya, a digital content creator, has called out the show for copying a prop in the house. The pink flamingo that is seen inside the Bigg Boss house is actually a replica of a very fancy artwork by American artist Matthew Mazzotta. The original 21-foot pink flamingo costs a whopping 5,20,000 USD or Rs 3.9 crore and is situated at the Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The popular Instagram account, which often calls out celebrities and designers for illegally copying other artists' works, shared pictures of both the sculptures on Instagram, calling the Bigg Boss version, 'Gandi Copy'. “The #biggboss15 set designer really said '… let me give them artttt!' OG art home by @matthewmazzotta; #gandicopy by BB 15 set designer,” read the caption.

Take a look.

Popular American artist Matthew Mazzotta is yet to react to the plagiarism allegations.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15': Salman tests friendships, Farah cautions Meisha, Ieshaan

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE